Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

Shares of OCC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.31. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Stories

