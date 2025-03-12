Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 100% Higher – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 301,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,446% from the average daily volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

