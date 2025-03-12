Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $301.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

