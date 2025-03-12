Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Invests $660,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

