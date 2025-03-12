Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $108,000 Investment in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XJH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

