Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

