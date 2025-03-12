Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of Perenti stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Perenti has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

