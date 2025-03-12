PFG Advisors Sells 1,581 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $272.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

