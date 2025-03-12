Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPIRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,654. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
