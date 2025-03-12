Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,654. Piraeus Financial has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

