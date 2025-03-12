PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Macquarie

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Shares of MYPS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 49,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.