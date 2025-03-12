PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

