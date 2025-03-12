PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 27,447 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.