PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Stock Price Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
PostNL Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
About PostNL
PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.
