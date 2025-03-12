Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Buys A$10,979.00 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Glenning acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$219.58 ($138.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,979.00 ($6,905.03).

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.