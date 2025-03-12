Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $50.08. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 1,702,646 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.