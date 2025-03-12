Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 77,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

