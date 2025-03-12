Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

