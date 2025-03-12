Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

