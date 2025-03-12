Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $735.00 and last traded at $741.02. Approximately 273,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 612,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $707.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $842.19. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $127,215,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

