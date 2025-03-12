Repligen (RGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN):

2/21/2025 – Repligen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2025 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Repligen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Repligen is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Repligen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $240.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

