Repligen (RGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN):
- 2/21/2025 – Repligen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/21/2025 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Repligen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Repligen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Repligen is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2025 – Repligen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $240.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Repligen Stock Performance
Shares of RGEN opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Repligen
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.