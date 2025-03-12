River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

