RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.7 %

RMMZ opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.