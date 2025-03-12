Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 633.5% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock remained flat at $75.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.