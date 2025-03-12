Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 633.5% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock remained flat at $75.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
