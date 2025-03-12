RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after acquiring an additional 549,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a one year low of $89.44 and a one year high of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

