Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 85.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

