Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,903 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84.
- On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60.
Samsara Stock Up 5.4 %
IOT opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Samsara by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Samsara by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
