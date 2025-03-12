Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Activity at Samsara

IOT opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 64,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,969,702.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 755,001 shares in the company, valued at $34,692,295.95. This represents a 7.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,341 shares of company stock valued at $60,151,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 77.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.