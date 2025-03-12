SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

SD stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $408.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.03.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

