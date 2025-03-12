Saturna Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 1,822 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

