Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $32.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.17 and a 200 day moving average of $539.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

