Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.84.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
