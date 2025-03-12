Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,004. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.