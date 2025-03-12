Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

NYSE LH opened at $239.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.91. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

