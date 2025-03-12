Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 13th total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shimano Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 80,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,630. Shimano has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.