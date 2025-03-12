Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 5,214 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$707,147.04.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,711 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.03, for a total transaction of C$270,390.18.
- On Monday, February 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total transaction of C$492,263.81.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total transaction of C$63,261.55.
Shopify Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.36 and a 12-month high of C$183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
