Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rises By 1,600.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,819. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDPFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

