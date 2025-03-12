Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Expands By 348.9%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,791,700 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the February 13th total of 1,067,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.4 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
