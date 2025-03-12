Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Expands By 348.9%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,791,700 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the February 13th total of 1,067,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 570.4 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.