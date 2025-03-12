Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expands By 391.8%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, an increase of 391.8% from the February 13th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Materialise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 777,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Materialise by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Materialise by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 308,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Materialise by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise Stock Performance

MTLS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 224,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,763. The stock has a market cap of $293.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Materialise has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

