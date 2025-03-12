Sight Sciences (SGHT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) recently:

3/6/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Sight Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/6/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.60 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Sight Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Sight Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $72,471.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,676,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,574,886.52. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 63,014 shares of company stock worth $197,295 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $15,925,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,535 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 908,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

