Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $7,333,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 344,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 238,712 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 293,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.