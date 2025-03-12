Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VYM stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

