Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Zacks reports. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SDHC opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDHC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.