Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Announces Earnings Results

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Zacks reports. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SDHC opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDHC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.