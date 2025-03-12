Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $691,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.