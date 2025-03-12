SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after buying an additional 584,732 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.