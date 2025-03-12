SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 143,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 112,202 shares.The stock last traded at $45.68 and had previously closed at $45.62.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,245,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 388,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

