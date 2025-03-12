SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,759,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,938,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

