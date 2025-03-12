St. Louis Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,121,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,847,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.