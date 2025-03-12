St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

