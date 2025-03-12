Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $42,171.19 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 23,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $42,171.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,809.46. This trade represents a 90.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STXS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.