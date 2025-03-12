Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Michael A. Mcrobbie Buys 600 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.80 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,843. The trade was a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

