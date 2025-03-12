STV Group (LON:STVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%.

STV Group Price Performance

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £78.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.26. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 165.06 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.85).

Get STV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About STV Group

(Get Free Report)

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.